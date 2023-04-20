BuzzFeed is beginning the process of shutting down its news operation, CEO Jonah Peretti told staff on Thursday 20 April.

An internal email obtained by The Independent informed staff of the decision to close the news division and cut its business, content, tech and admin teams by 15 per cent, affecting around 180 jobs.

“While layoffs are occurring across nearly every division, we’ve determined that the company can no longer continue to fund BuzzFeed News as a standalone organisation,” Mr Peretti told staff.

The email added he had overinvested in BuzzFeed News “because I love their work and mission so much”.

