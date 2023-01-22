At least nine people have died after a gunman opened fire at a Chinese New Year celebration in California.

This footage shows some of the victims being treated at the scene near Monterey Park on the night of Saturday, 21 January.

Thousands of members of the Asian American community had gathered to celebrate the Lunar New Year festival.

Police said the suspect was male and remained to be at large after the mass shooting 10 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

