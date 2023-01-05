Flood gates in California’s Napa County shut ahead of ‘powerful’ storm

Officials in California’s Napa County shut flood gates ahead of a “powerful storm” that pummeled the west coast.

A state of emergency was declared on Wednesday as the adverse weather generated 45ft waves out at sea and dropped heavy rain on already saturated land.

Footage shows officials and “community members” helping to secure the gates in Napa County.

The National Weather Service warned more than eight million people who live in the San Francisco Bay Area to limit their travel during the storm, which was caught on satellite approaching the coast.

