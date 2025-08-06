Dramatic video shows firefighters battling 991 acre wildfire in California

Watch as firefighters try to battle a raging wildfire in California, which has surpassed 991 acres.

Video footage from San Bernardino County Fire shows emergency service workers arriving at the scene at Big Bear Lake to tackle the blaze, known as the Gold Fire on Tuesday (5 August).

Multiple trees appear charred the ground and firefighters can be seen using hose pipes to try and extinguish the blaze that was first ignited on Monday (4 August).

A Cal Fire statement issued on Tuesday read: “Firefighters are working diligently in these rugged areas to slow the fire’s progression and establish control lines.”

No injuries nor damage to structures have been reported so far.