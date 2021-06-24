Bodycam videos newly released by the US Justice Department show the 6 January riots from the perspective of police officers as they stand up to a crowd chanting “U-S-A! U-S-A!” at Capitol Hill.

In one of the videos, officers are seen standing face-to-face with the crowd, as one cop is knocked to the ground by a man, that court filings identify as 42-year-old Brian Mock from Minnesota. Others in the crowd also try to clash with police, while trying to snatch their shields.