Robert Rinder grilled Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore whether she "had any shame" following a controversy over a charity set up in her father’s name.

The Second World War veteran became a household name during the Covid pandemic after raising £38.9m for NHS charities by doing laps around his garden in the run-up to his 100th birthday. He died with coronavirus in February 2021.

But it was repeatedly rocked by controversy, with a damning Charity Commission report finding in November that the family “repeatedly benefited” from the charity and engaged in a “pattern of behaviour” which saw them personally earn more than £1m.

"We know that we own the truth, and what I can't do is sit here and persuade everyone to believe our reality," Ms Ingram-Moore told Good Morning Britain on Friday, 7 March.