I’m sorry public felt misled, says Captain Tom’s daughter after charity controversy

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has apologised if the public “felt misled” following a controversy over a charity set up in her father’s name.

The Second World War veteran became a household name during the Covid pandemic after raising £38.9m for NHS charities by doing laps of his garden in the run-up to his 100th birthday. He died with coronavirus in February 2021.

But it was repeatedly rocked by controversy, with a damning Charity Commission report finding in November that the family “repeatedly benefited” from the charity and engaged in a “pattern of behaviour” which saw them personally earn more than £1m.

The Charity Commission said Ms Ingram-Moore and her husband had allowed the public to “understandably feel misled” after sales from her father’s autobiography were not donated to the charity.