Man has miracle escape after car crashes into gas station

This is the moment a man in Nebraska had a miraculous escape after a car crashed into a gas station.

CCTV footage released by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office on Friday (12 September) shows Brady Johnson washing his windshield before an out-of-control vehicle came speeding towards him.

The man managed to jump out of the way as the car passed by him and flipped over.

Johnson sustained a minor injury on his leg, complaining of the pain later when the adrenaline wore off.

The driver of the car, who was also treated for minor injuries, will be cited for reckless driving. He also had no operators license, no proof of insurance and expired registration, the force said.