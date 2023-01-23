Rishi Sunak says he 'deeply regrets' not wearing seatbelt in back of moving car

Rishi Sunak has said that he “deeply regrets” not wearing a seatbelt while sat in the back of a moving car.

The prime minister was seen without the safety equipment in a video posted to Instagram to promote the government’s levelling-up funding.

Mr Sunak was issued with a fixed penalty notice by Lancashire Constabulary.

During a visit to Northampton’s Berrywood Hospital, Mr Sunak said: “It was a mistake and that is why I apologised straight away.”

