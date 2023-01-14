A car thief crashed a stolen Range Rover at 120mph with the owner’s terrified assistance dog trapped inside.

Newly-released footage shows Nicholas Oakland, 30, driving the vehicle at high speeds in North Duffield, North Yorkshire, in February 2022.

Oakland stole the vehicle using the keyless entry system while its owner, Matthew Wilson, was inside a corner shop.

Mr Wilson’s dog Jake had to be put to sleep after developing spinal injuries in the crash.

In October 2022, Oakland was jailed for 19 months and disqualified for driving for three years and nine months.

