Romanian authorities began seizing Andrew Tate's luxury cars on Saturday, 14 January, as part of a criminal investigation into alleged human trafficking.

The vehicles were towed from a property close to the capital, Bucharest, to be transported to a storage location.

Among the cars seized were a Rolls-Royce, a BMW, and a Mercedez-Benz.

Anti-organised crime prosecutors detained the former kickboxer, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects on 29 December on charges of forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit six women. They have denied the accusations.

