CCTV footage released by West Midlands Police show three-year-old Kaylee-Jayde Priest’s final moments before she is beaten to death by her “uncaring” mother and her mum’s ex-boyfriend.

Kaylee-Jayde was found dead at the flat where she lived with her mum, Nicola Priest, on 9 August 2020 – and medical examinations showed she had previous historical injuries, such as broken ribs, before she had been killed.