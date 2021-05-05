Police investigating the fatal shooting of Rhyhiem Barton believe CCTV footage of a stolen BMW might be key to their case.

The footage shows a BMW Series 2 Gran Tourer, with the registration WT17 CFK, driving around various areas of south London.

Rhyhiem Barton was with a group of friends when he was shot dead in Kennington, London, on 5 May, 2018. Two people were initially arrested after the murder, but later released under investigation. The killer remains at large.