Car teeters on its side after hitting vehicle changing lanes without warning

Footage captures the shocking moment an SUV tilted to its side after it crashed into a car that was changing lanes without warning in China.

Dashcam video shows the vehicle speeding forward just as the white sedan veers right on a highway in Zhengzhou City, Henan province, earlier this month.

The car is seen flashing its signal at the last second before trying to switch lanes, causing the SUV behind it to collide and tip onto one side.

Fortunately, the vehicle did not completely overturn and its driver was later seen emerging unharmed.

