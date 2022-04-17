Mother lowered into 18-inch wide well to save child as firefighters too big to fit in

A brave mother was lowered down into a well to rescue her six-year-old son because firefighters were too large to fit themselves.

The dramatic mission took place in China's Guangzong County after the boy fell into the 33ft deep, but only 45cm (18-inch) wide well while playing.

Firefighters were immediately called to the scene and delivered oxygen to the child using special tanks, but quickly realised none of them would be fit to rescue him.

After the boy's mother was given a crash course in basic rescue technique, she was lowered into the well to save him.

