A drone light show in southern China descended into chaos as hundreds of the devices malfunctioned and crashed to the ground.

Footage from Liuyang, Hunan Province, on Thursday (2 October) shows drones falling from the night sky during National Day celebrations, showering sparks and embers onto the crowd below. Some of the devices ignited small fires on the ground, sending spectators scrambling for cover.

The display had been part of a large-scale fireworks and drone performance marking the national holiday.

Local authorities confirmed there were no injuries, despite the dramatic scenes resembling a rain of meteorites.