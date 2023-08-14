Shocking footage shows the moment a lorry driver narrowly avoided crashing into a motorist after performing a U-turn in the middle of traffic in China.

The incident unfolded on the Shenhai Expressway in Shanghai on 13 August.

Footage shows the moment a lorry travelling in the right-hand lane suddenly veers into the middle lane, before making the sudden manoeuver in front of a black mini-van.

The driver of the black vehicle thankfully spotted the danger and slammed their brakes as the lorry stopped inches away.