Xi Jinping’s translator slammed against wall by Brics security guards

Xi Jinping's aide, believed to be a translator, was slammed against the wall by security guards at the Brics conference in South Africs on Wednesday (23 August).

Footage shows the official rushing to the Chinese president's side as the leader walked the red carpet in Johannesburg before the plenary session.

Shortly afterwards, security guards jumped on the man and shoved him against a wall before shutting doors to separate the aide and Mr Xi, who glanced back to look at the commotion behind him before continuing to walk along the carpet.