Hot mic moment was ‘complete mistake’, Chris Christie admits as he breaks silence
Former Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie said his hot mic moment was a “complete mistake” as he broke his silence after exiting the 2024 race.
The ex-GOP candidate was recorded telling his New Hampshire state director that his rival Nikki Haley was “going to get smoked”, minutes before he announced he was leaving the process.
Speaking to Good Morning America in an interview aired on Tuesday, 6 February, Mr Christie said: “It’s one of those moments I wish, quite frankly, hadn’t happened... But on the other hand, I didn’t say anything on the hot mic that I didn’t essentially say in the speech that I gave about 10 minutes later.”
