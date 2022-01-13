MI5 warns MPs about Chinese spy ‘operating in UK’

Britain’s intelligence agency MI5 has warned MPs that an alleged spy has infiltrated parliament to engage in “political interference activities” on behalf of China.

Christine Lee was accused of attempting to influence UK politicians while facilitating donations from figures in Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland, according to a security briefing circulated to MPs and peers on Thursday.

It emerged that former Labour minister Barry Gardiner received more than £500,000 from Ms Lee’s firm to cover staffing costs, while much smaller sums were given to Labour HQ and Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey.

