A climate activist glued himself to a microphone during an appearance on LBC yesterday (3 April).

Nathan McGovern, a spokesperson for the group Just Stop Oil, accused the station of not using their platform to raise awareness of climate issues and glued his hand to a microphone.

"Someone like me, an ordinary person who is fighting for their future is having to take the microphone in a situation like this," McGovern said.

