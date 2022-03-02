BBC News presenter Clive Myrie has been praised online for reporting the news on the ground in Kyiv over the past week, and now he’s stated that he’s committed to stopping the spread of misinformation by staying.

Myrie said there was “so much c***” out there and referenced the danger of propaganda during a revealing interview with BBC host Christian Fraser.

“We all feel that we want to tell the story of this war and tell it accurately and fairly”, the presenter said, speaking from an underground shelter in Kyiv.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here