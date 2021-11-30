Tory MPs go maskless in debate about public wearing masks

A group of Conservative MPs continued to shun mask-wearing in the House of Commons today, despite tougher measures being actioned for the public in light of the new Omicron variant.

New measures re-actioned today include the mandatory use of face coverings in shops and public transport.

All international arrivals will also have to take PCR tests from 4am this morning.

During a debate on new Covid regulations, a handful of backbench Tories appeared maskless in the Commons chamber with one attendee filmed coughing into his hands.

It is unclear if any of the maskless MPs have grounds for exemption.

Sign up to our newsletters.