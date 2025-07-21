Undercover cop gets carjacked while trying to buy drugs in sting operation

Dash footage shows the moment an undercover cop gets carjacked while trying to buy drugs in a sting operation.

On July 18th, 2025, a Hillsborough County Detective in the Special Investigations Division Gang Unit organized an undercover meet-up via social media with two individuals, Daryl Cole, 17, and Christopher Samuels, 18, in Riverside, Florida.

The meet-up began as a drug deal, but later escalated into the two suspects attempting an armed robbery of the detectives’ money and vehicle.

However, in a failed attempt to get away in the detective’s car, both suspects fled the scene on foot and were later identified and arrested.