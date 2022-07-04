Gunman kills three after opening fire at Copenhagen shopping centre

A gunman killed at least three people after opening fire in a Copenhagen shopping mall on Sunday (3 July).

The incident happened at Denmark’s Field's centre, one of the largest malls in Scandinavia.

Police said the victims were two Danish 17-year-olds and a 47-year old Russian citizen, while two Danes and two Swedes are in critical condition.

The suspected gunman is a 22-year-old Danish man and officials say that there is no evidence to suggest the incident was an act of terror.

