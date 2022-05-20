Former Bank of EnglandgovernorMervyn King has launched an attack on central banks, suggesting they have a shared responsibility for the cost of living crisis.

Lord King says financial institutions have fuelled a rise in inflation by printing hundreds of billions of pounds and dollars during the Covid pandemic.

He also warned Britons must brace themselves for a “very unpleasant period” and believes considerable interest rate hikes are now needed to prevent a re-run of the 1970s.

