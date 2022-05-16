Tory MP says people can tackle cost of living crisis by getting ‘better-paid job’

A Tory MP has suggested struggling people should tackle the cost of living crisis by getting “a better-paid job” or “taking on more hours”.

Rachel Maclean claimed her advice wouldn’t work for people “already working three jobs”, but added other government measures would.

“One of the obstacles is about being able to take on more hours, or even move to a better-paid job,” the minister for safeguarding said.

“It may be right for some people, but it’s not going to work for people already working in three jobs.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.