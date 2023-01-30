Covid-19 pandemic has entered a ‘transition point,’ WHO says

The World Health Organisation says the Covid-19 pandemic is "probably at a transition point."

However, the organisation still said it remains to be a "public health emergency of international concern."

WHO gathered to discuss the virus and its current stage at the fourteenth meeting of the emergency committee.

It was advised that the committee should "navigate this transition carefully and mitigate the potential negative consequences."

The findings from the meeting on Friday, 27 January, were released on Monday morning.

