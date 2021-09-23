Coronavirus patients admitted to intensive care units "commonly experience" prolonged periods of confusion and a lack of awareness of one's surroundings known as delirium - according to a study by American researchers.

The analysis of 148 patients at Michigan Medicine between 1 March and 31 May last year, published by the British Medical Journal, found that 73 per cent experienced delirium lasting between four to 17 days. The academics went on to conclude that "neurological impairment may persist" once an individual is discharged from hospital.