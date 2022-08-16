Crowds of customers flee Shanghai Ikea store after snap lockdown announcement

People tried to flee an Ikea store in Shanghai, China, on Saturday, 13 August, as local officials announced a snap lockdown inside the complex.

Officials said that they imposed the lockdown after receiving information about a close contact of a Covid patient who had visited the store.

The city was placed in a two-month lockdown earlier in 2022.

All those who were inside Ikea and other affected areas would be required to quarantine for two days and then undergo five days of health surveillance, Zhao Dandan, deputy director of the Shanghai Health Commission, said.

