Dr Fauci urges American people to get vaccinated in final address before retirement

Dr Anthony Fauci urged Americans to get vaccinated in what was likely his final address as chief medical adviser to the president on Tuesday, 22 November.

The health official, 81, has worked under seven presidents, but is most recently well known for leading the response to the Covid-19 pandemic under the Donald Trump administration.

"Maybe the final message I give you from this podium... Get your updated Covid-19 shot as soon as you're eligible," Dr Fauci told the White House briefing room.

