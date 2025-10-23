Next generation of cows could cut burp methane by 40% to reduce global warming

The next generation of cows could emit significantly less methane within 20 years, offering a potential boost in the fight against global warming.

Professor Mike Coffey, from Scotland's Rural College, said that selective breeding can achieve 40% reductions in emissions.

Speaking to Sky News on Thursday (23 October), he explained: "Once you've got an animal that produces less methane, she produces less for life. And when you mate her to a lower methane-producing bull, her offspring produce even less than she did."

The programme, called Cool Cows, has already found calves produce around 2% less methane than the previous generation.