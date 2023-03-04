Donald Trump Jr launched a rant at PNC Bank on Friday, claiming it closed a business account associated with a news aggregation company he started.

Mr Trump Jr hit out at “cancel culture” and suggested that corporate America is being “weaponised”.

“PNC Bank sends us a letter - not even a phone call - it’s like a break-up through text,” he said.

In response to Mr Trump Jr’s claims, PNC bank told The Independent on Friday that the account for the app’s parent company, ROCDIGITAL, LLC, had been reopened.

