The moment a 12-year-old boy in California called police to report that his mother had been kidnapped has been captured on audio.

This clip shows the 911 call made by the son of the 30-year-old victim, who tells officers: “There’s a guy, he’s the father of my little brother... He is trying to kill my mum, he has a gun.”

Police say the mother was driven away by Angel Primitivo Garcia, 22, who is seen grabbing her as she tried to escape.

Garcia was charged with kidnapping, false imprisonment, assault likely to cause great bodily injury, domestic violence, child endangerment, burglary, criminal threats, and brandishing of a replica firearm.