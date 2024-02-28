Crooked House campaigners ‘elated’ after ‘wonkiest pub’ ordered to be rebuilt

Crooked House campaigners spoke of their elation after the historic pub’s owners were ordered to rebuild the establishment, near Dudley, “back to what it was” prior to the suspected arson attack that destroyed it in 2023.

An enforcement notice was served by South Staffordshire Council on Tuesday (27 February).

The pub’s owners have 30 days to appeal the notice, which must be complied with within three years.

Campaigner Ian Sandall told Sky News: “It’s been quite tearful... This has been six months of hard graft.”