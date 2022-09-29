Police constable cleared of assaulting ex-Aston Villa player before his death

A police constable has been found not guilty of assaulting ex-Aston Villa star Dalian Atkinson before he died in hospital later that day in 2016.

Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, 32, was cleared by the jury at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday (28 September), who rejected prosecution claims that she “lashed out” in anger.

Ms Bettley-Smith said she used her baton to strike Mr Atkinson as a last resort after she perceived a threat of "serious harm."

Last year, Pc Benjamin Monk was convicted of manslaughter when forensics revealed he kicked Mr Atkinson in the head.

