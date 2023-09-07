Labour MP Rosena Allin-Khan said she raised concerns about staff shortages “months ago” at HMP Wandsworth where terror suspect Daniel Abed Khalife escaped from.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Thursday, Ms Allin-Khan said: “I was made aware that there were signifcant staff shortages so looked about investigating.

“In December last year, only seven members of staff turned up to look after 1500 inmates. The prison itself was also without water for six days.

“There have been ongoing staffing issues. What this meant for shifts like that, was people were asked to stay for double shifts to make up shortfall. Mistakes are going to be made.”