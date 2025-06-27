The family of a boy murdered with a samurai sword in an unprovoked attack in east London last year has described losing their son as a “painful and deeply traumatic chapter.”

Daniel Anjorin, 14, was walking to school in his PE kit when he was ambushed by Marcus Arduini Monzo during a 20-minute rampage in Hainault.

Monzo, 37, was convicted on Wednesday (25 June) of Daniel’s murder, three counts of attempted murder, wounding with intent, aggravated burglary, and possessing a bladed article. He was sentenced to life on Friday.

Daniel’s father, Dr Ebenezer Anjorin, said: “Daniel was taken from us in a way that no family should ever have to endure.”

“His life had so much potential ahead,” he added.