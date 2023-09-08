Police stop van Daniel Khalife could have hidden beneath in prison escape

This is the moment police stop and search a van detectives believe terror suspect Daniel Khalife clung to the bottom of in his escape from Wandsworth Prison.

The van was stopped by police in Putney, in footage captured by London Face TV.

Officers can be seen searching inside the van.

On the third day of the nationwide manhunt, Commissioner Mark Rowley said the escape was “clearly pre-planned” – pointing to “the fact he could strap himself onto the bottom of the wagon”, referring to the delivery van Khalife clung to on Wednesday to flee.