Daisy Goodwin criticised a BBC Radio 4 host for asking her if she was “absolutely certain” about her allegations that London mayoral candidate Daniel Korski groped her 10 years ago.

After presenter Martha Kearney asked Ms Goodwin if there could have been “any ambiguity” about what Ms Goodwin said happened to her, the TV producer said: “I’m really surprised you’re asking me that... To ask me if I’m certain is to ask if I’m making it up.”

Ms Kearney said that she asked the question as Mr Korski told TalkTV that he “categorically” denied the allegations against him.

The Independent has contacted BBC Radio 4 for comment.