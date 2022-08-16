Pop Idol star Darius Danesh dies aged 41

Darius Danesh, who rose to fame on music competition shows Popstars and Pop Idol, has died aged 41.

The Scottish singer and West End actor was found dead in his apartment in Minnesota, according to a statement from his family.

“We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother,” the statement said.

Danesh came in third place in the 2002 season of Pop Idol, behind Will Young and Gareth Gates.

Sign up to our newsletters.