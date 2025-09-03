‘Abolish the billionaires’: Climate Resistance storm MP Darren Jones’ event

A speech by Darren Jones, Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister, was interrupted by eco-activists on Tuesday (2 September).

The MP was speaking at an event hosted by UKAI on “AI and FinTech for Growth” when a protester from Climate Resistance walked up to Jones and demanded that the Labour government “starts taxing the super rich” and “abolish billionaires”.

After the individual was escorted out of the building, another protester walked onto the stage and said: “Why is your government allowing billionaires to fund genocide in Gaza?”

Sharing the footage online, the protest group claimed: “While his government cosies up to tech billionaires, those same billionaires are trashing our planet, dismantling human rights, and profiting from hardship.”