Just Stop Oil activist hangs nearly 450ft above Dartford crossing in makeshift bed

A Just Stop Oil activist who spent the night hanging from the near-450ft high cables of the Queen Elizabeth II bridge has shared footage from his makeshift bed.

Morgan Trowland, a civil engineer, said he had “just survived the first night” atop the Dartford Crossing, and will stay there until the government cancels all new oil and gas extraction licenses.

“It was pretty cold and didn’t sleep much, but I’m okay,” Mr Trowland said.

The protest has forced the full closure of the bridge, which is the only overground road over the Thames east of London.

