Metropolitan Police commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has said that he “can’t promise” women reporting sexual offences won’t speak to an officer who has been accused of something similar.

The Met is to investigate 1,000 sexual and domestic abuse claims involving around 800 of its officers.

It comes after David Carrick, an elite armed officer within the Met, pleaded guilty to 49 offences across 20 years including 24 counts of rape.

Sir Mark has announced that all 45,000 Met officers and staff will be rechecked for previously-missed offences.

