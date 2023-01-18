David Carrick: Rishi Sunak says police 'must address failings' to protect women

Rishi Sunak said that the Metropolitan Police “must address [their] failings” after serving elite officer David Carrick was revealed as a prolific rapist.

The 48-year-old admitted 49 criminal charges including 24 counts of rape against 12 women over an 18-year period.

Carrick remained in the force for 20 years, despite repeated complaints being made against him.

“The abuse of power is truly sickening,” the prime minister told MPs at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, 18 January.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.