An emotional eyewitness recalled the moment he saw two Israeli embassy staffers shot outside a Jewish museum in Washington DC on Wednesday night (22 May).

Police said the suspect chanted “free, free Palestine” after he was arrested.

One person is believed to have died shortly after the attack, which occurred at 9.15pm local time outside the Capital Jewish Museum. The second victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and also died.

An Israeli embassy spokesperson said the shooting was at “close range."

Speaking to Sky News, John Elleson said: "He went right up to them."