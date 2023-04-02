One person was killed and 16 injured in an explosion that took place in a cafe in Russia’s St Petersburg.

The blast took place on Sunday (2 April), according to Russia’s emergency services.

The Russian interior ministry later identified the man killed in the explosion as Vladlen Tatarsky, a famous military blogger with more than 560,000 followers on Telegram who was reportedly holding an event when the cafe was hit.

“We’ll defeat everyone, we’ll kill everyone, we’ll rob everyone we need to. Everything will be as we like it,” Vladlen Tatarsky was shown saying in a video clip on that occasion.

