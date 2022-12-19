Teenager charged in connection with with migrant boat deaths in English Channel

A 19-year-old has been charged with facilitating attempted illegal entry to the UK after four people died when a boat they were travelling in capsized in the English Channel last Wednesday, 14 December.

Ibrahima Bah, 19, of no fixed address, has been remanded in custody and will appear before Folkestone Magistrates’ Court today, 19 December.

Thirty-nine people were rescued and four people were pronounced dead after emergency services received reports of a boat in distress in the water.

The circumstances surrounding the deaths are being investigated.

Sign up to our newsletters.