Zara Aleena: Sexual predator admits murdering law graduate

A sexual predator who had recently been released from prison has admitted murdering Zara Aleena.

The law graduate, 35, was brutally kicked and stamped on, then left for dead as she walked home from a night out early on Sunday, 26 June in Ilford.

Jordan McSweeney, 29, of Dagenham, Essex, pleaded guilty to murder and sexual assault on 18 November.

McSweeney had only recently been released from prison and had targeted more than one woman before he preyed on Ms Aleena.

Two days before the murder, McSweeney’s licence was revoked for failing to keep appointments with probation services.

Sign up for our newsletters.