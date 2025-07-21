Senior Labour MP tells Starmer planned welfare cuts left her ‘ashamed’

Keir Starmer has faced a grilling from a senior Labour MP, who told him the government’s plans to slash disability benefits had left her feeling “ashamed”.

Speaking as he appeared in front of a Commons Liaison Committee today (21 July), Work and Pensions Committee chair Debbie Abrahams told the prime minister the proposed bill was “poor legislation... designed to save money for the treasury by cutting support to sick and disabled people.”

“ It was so far removed from Labour values of fairness and social justice, let alone compassion and common decency,” she added. “I have to say I felt ashamed.”

Abrahams was one of a number of rebel Labour MPs who forced the government into making extensive concessions on welfare reform earlier this month.